Singer TAYLOR SWIFT and boyfriend TRAVIS KELCE pack on the PDA on the field after Kansas City Chiefs' victory (PHOTOs)

Monday, January 29, 2024 – American singer, Taylor Swift packed on the PDA with her man Travis Kelce after the NFL star and team the Kansas City Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl.

The famous couple hugged and kissed on the field at the M&T Bank Stadium in the aftermath of the Chiefs' victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28.

At the game, Swift was joined by Cara Delevingne in the VIP suite where she cheered the Chiefs on to victory. Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce was also there, as well as Travis' parents Donna and Ed.

Kelce is widely considered as one of the best, in his position of tight end in NFL history and is now going for his third Super Bowl title.

'The Chiefs are still the Chiefs,' Travis said in brief comments on the field after making 11 receptions on top of his touchdown. 'And believe it - you´ve got to fight for your right to party! Believe it, baby, we´re going to Las Vegas.'

Kansas City will play the San Francisco 49ers after they overturned a 17-point deficit against the Detroit Lions to book their own place in Vegas.