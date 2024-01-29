King CHARLES 'extends hospital stay' as he recovers from prostate surgery



Monday, January 29, 2024 – King Charles's hospital stay has been extended as he recovers from surgery for an enlarged prostate, an insider has claimed.

Charles, 75, planned on staying at The London Clinic for just two nights following the operation on Friday, but has now been kept in by doctors for a third.

A source told The Sun: 'It is understood that Charles would only stay in hospital for longer than two nights if there was some kind of unexpected issue.'

They added that the additional night at the clinic 'is entirely precautionary' but may still have caused 'some unease'.

The development comes as the palace confirmed the monarch could be out of action for a month when he is discharged, missing public engagements.

Queen Camilla visited the King's bedside on Sunday evening and was seen in good spirits as she left the London Clinic at 7.06pm.

It was the Queen's fourth visit to her husband, and she left the hospital less than four hours.

It is understood King Charles will not carry out any royal engagements for up to a month as he recovers from prostate surgery.

He will have a 'period of recuperation', Sky News reports, but will be able to attend to government papers once he is discharged.