Barcelona defender, JULES KOUNDE's house is burgled while he was playing against Villarreal'



Monday, January 29, 2024 – Barcelona defender, Jules Kounde's house was reportedly broken into while he was playing against Villarreal on Saturday night.

Kounde played in the game as Barcelona lost 5-3 at home to Villarreal.

According to RAC 1, Kounde's home was targeted by a 'robbery with force'.

It hasn't yet been disclosed which items were stolen from the 25-year-old's house.

The police are waiting for the victim to provide details about the money or valuables that may have been stolen from the house.

This isn't the first time Koundé's home has been targeted during a match; back in April, burglars entered his residence while a Barça-Betis game was underway at Camp Nou.

Kounde signed for Barcelona in 2022, having previously played for Sevilla and Bordeaux.

In total, the France international has played 67 times for Barcelona. He won the La Liga title last season.