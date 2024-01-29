Barcelona defender, JULES KOUNDE's house is burgled while he was playing against Villarreal'

Monday, January 29, 2024 – Barcelona defender, Jules Kounde's house was reportedly broken into while he was playing against Villarreal on Saturday night.
Kounde played in the game as Barcelona lost 5-3 at home
to Villarreal.
According to RAC 1, Kounde's home was targeted by a 'robbery
with force'.
It hasn't yet been disclosed which items were stolen from
the 25-year-old's house.
The police are waiting for the victim to provide details
about the money or valuables that may have been stolen from the house.
This isn't the first time Koundé's home has been targeted
during a match; back in April, burglars entered his residence while a
Barça-Betis game was underway at Camp Nou.
Kounde signed for Barcelona in 2022, having previously
played for Sevilla and Bordeaux.
In total, the France international has played 67 times for
Barcelona. He won the La Liga title last season.
