Shock as Ugandan despot MUSEVENI is ranked as one of the best-performing presidents in Africa ahead of RUTO - This is a very big shame to the Kenya Kwanza regime!

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - Kenyans across the
political divide have been disappointed after a report ranked Ugandan President
Yoweri Museveni as one of the best-performing presidents in Africa.
The Afrobarometer report placed the Government of Kenya at
position 10 in terms of government performance, judged by policies put in place
to reduce crime.
The state got a 46 percent approval rating, below average.
In comparison, Tanzania emerged second with a 74 percent
approval rating while Uganda was in position eight with 57 percent.
Benin led the ranking with a 77 percent rating followed by
Tanzania, Sierra Leone (63 percent), Togo (62 percent), Zambia (60 percent),
Mali (60 percent), Niger (59 percent, Uganda and Mauritania (57 percent).
The respondents in 39 countries were asked, "How well
or badly would you say the current government is handling the following
matters, or haven’t you heard enough to say: Reducing crime?
