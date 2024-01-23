Shock as new survey by infotrak reveals how Kikuyus and Kalenjins are struggling to make ends meet under RUTO and GACHAGUA – Wamerambwa!

This is
according to a survey released by Infotrak yesterday.
The
survey published by the pollster indicated that in the two regions, over 70 per
cent of the residents were either struggling or in severe financial
distress.
Other
regions where over 70 per cent of residents were in debilitating
poverty include the Coast and North Eastern regions.
In Rift
Valley where President William Ruto hails from, 73 per cent of residents were
in dire need of economic support.
In Mt
Kenya, which covers the defunct Central Province and Upper Eastern, 74 per
cent of the population required emergency financial assistance.
North
Eastern and Coast led regions under severe financial distress at 78 and 76 per
cent respectively.
“A
majority of Kenyans (73 per cent) are either in severe financial distress or
struggling to make ends meet,” the survey indicated further.
Of the
total country’s population, 22 per cent of Kenyans stated that they were
neither struggling nor comfortable.
Only 5
per cent of the nation’s population is living comfortably amidst the rising
cost of living.
Infotrak
stated that Kenyans who were surveyed indicated that getting a side hustle and
reducing non-essential expenditures were the main coping strategies adopted by
Kenyans to cope with economic hardships.
45 per
cent of Kenyans are currently engaged in a side hustle to supplement their
income while 41 per cent have reduced their expenditure on non-essentials.
Infotrak
reported that 18 per cent of Kenyans had taken out loans to fill the gaps. It
was further indicated that 48 per cent of Kenyans had increased stress and
anxiety due to economic hardships.
