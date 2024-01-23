Here is RUTO’s deal with IMF on fuel prices as the document leaks – You won’t believe this.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 - President William Ruto's government made commitments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over its use of the fuel stabilisation fund that is aimed at cushioning Kenyans from high pump prices.

In the IMF country report, Ruto’s government committed to having a structured plan for the implementation of the fuel stabilisation fund.

It was noted that the move would eliminate the use of unbudgeted funds to subsidise fuel prices.

According to the report, between October - November 2023, the government used unbudgeted funds to cushion Kenyans from high pump prices.

In the new structure, the use of fuel stabilisation funds will be used based on the availability of resources at the National Treasury (NT).

"Specifically, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) will seek confirmation from the NT and the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum (MEP) of the availability of resources for price stabilization purposes before announcing the prevailing domestic fuel prices every 15th of the month.

"In the event, that a decision is taken to stabilize prices beyond what can be financed by budgeted resources, the NT will be required to indicate the sources of additional financing (e.g., budget reallocations, borrowing) and EPRA to communicate the financial implications of the domestic price decisions," read the report in part.

Further, the government is expected to come up with the governance structures of the Petroleum Development Fund to ensure that the funds are used prudently.

According to the IMF document, the government will have the new structure ready for implementation by the end of March this year.

EPRA has been using the stabilisation programme to cushion Kenyans from high pump prices.

This followed the removal of subsidies that were introduced by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST