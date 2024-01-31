SHAME as RUTO launches a project that was launched by UHURU in 2017 – KABANDO WA KABANDO blasts him badly

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has blasted President William Ruto for launching projects that had been launched earlier by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday, Kabando gave an example of the launch of Mitunguu Technical Training Institute which Ruto launched two days ago when he was touring Mt Kenya East.

Kabando said the project was launched 8 years ago and the technical training has been running.

“Mitunguu Technical Training Institute has been operational for 8 years and has conducted KNEC exams since 2017, a record five years before Ruto became president, but he purported to open it 2 days ago!

"Leaders who host Ruto for these shenanigans are a problem like him,” Kabando wrote on his X page.

According to the Jubilee government’s Delivery Unit, Mitunguu College was fully revitalised for Sh340 million.

It was set to be commissioned in the first week of May 2019 alongside Karumo TTI which had been renovated for Sh284 million.

The college was among 13 TTIs across the country which the Jubilee government had earmarked for revitalisation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.