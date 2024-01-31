UDA MP KIMANI KURIA shocks Kenyans as he admits error in RUTO’s proposed Housing Levy Bill but supports it anyway – Look!

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - National Assembly Finance Committee Chairman and Molo MP Kimani Kuria has admitted to the inadequacy of the proposed Housing Bill seeking to bolster President William Ruto's Affordable Housing project.

Speaking during an interview, Kimani admitted that the law was ambiguous and did not narrow down on what kind of income for unemployed Kenyans was targeted for the levy.

He further concurred with the Court of Appeal ruling's conclusion that without involving the non-salaried in the levy, it would be discriminatory.

"As a legislator, I respect the interpretive arm of Government. (According to the court ruling on levy) the housing levy was discriminatory because it was only targeting the employed and not the unemployed," he explained.

"The Housing Levy lacked a legislative framework because every levy in this country that is collected actually has an act of Parliament that backs it. In my personal view, if the contribution has to be non-discriminatory, the fund has to be contributed by those who are salaried and those who are not."

He argued that whereas the bill was clear on the 1.5 per cent deductions for the salaried, the self-employed and individuals with other sources of income were not covered.

According to Section 4 of the Bill, "The levy shall be at the rate of 1.5 per cent of the gross salary of an employee or the gross income of a person received or accrued that is not subject to the (housing levy deducted from the salaried)"

However, Kuria explained that the ongoing public participation exercise was aimed at clarifying the anomaly, to specify the type of income covered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST