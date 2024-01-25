See what Chief Government Pathologist discovered after conducting an autopsy on RITA WAENI’s severed head - This lady died a painful death.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, January 25, after the conclusion of a
postmortem examination at the City Mortuary, Oduor also revealed that a blunt
object bruised Waeni’s scalp.
“The main findings were that the head had been chopped
off from the neck at the level of C5 (vertebrae on the neck). There was
bruising on the scalp caused by a blunt object. We also saw some fractures on
bones,” Oduor said.
“I can comfortably conclude that the cause of death
was strangulation after which she was decapitated and her body dumped,” he
added.
Earlier on, Rita’s family positively identified the
severed head found in Kiambaa Dam, Kiambu County, on Sunday.
The identification was based on the hair,
forehead, and formation of her teeth.
Waeni was murdered at an Airbnb on TRM Drive, Roysambu, and her body was found dumped in the
trashbin.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments