I thought I would marry a rich man but it wasn’t that easy – ZARI HASSAN



Thursday, January 25, 2024 – Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, has revealed that as a child, she always thought she would marry a rich man and live lavishly.

While speaking to BBC Swahili, Zari said she quickly realized that achieving such a lifestyle was more challenging than she had initially thought.

She said;

"I used to think I would get married to a rich man, and wear gold, but I said it is not easy. When I realized I wanted a good life, I got the motivation to say I don't come from a rich family, but it was my responsibility.

“I said I wanted a good life, and that has been my motivation in life to say I want a good life.”