I thought I would marry a rich man but it wasn’t that easy – ZARI HASSAN

Thursday, January 25, 2024 – Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, has revealed that as a child, she always thought she would marry a rich man and live lavishly.
While speaking to BBC Swahili, Zari said she quickly
realized that achieving such a lifestyle was more challenging than she had
initially thought.
She said;
"I used to think I would get married to a rich man, and
wear gold, but I said it is not easy. When I realized I wanted a good life, I
got the motivation to say I don't come from a rich family, but it was my
responsibility.
“I said I wanted a good life, and that has been my
motivation in life to say I want a good life.”
0 Comments