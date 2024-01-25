I have saved Kenya from being auctioned by foreigners!! – RUTO brags as the Shilling continues to weaken

Thursday, January 25, 2024 - President William Ruto has stated that Kenya is now on a recovery path after saving it from being auctioned by foreign countries over debt.

Speaking in Buuri in Meru during the start of his 3-day tour of Mt Kenya East, Ruto claimed he had put all his efforts into servicing the country's debts.

Ruto revealed to the residents that had he failed to pay off the loans, the country would have been auctioned.

He explained that he had gotten into deals with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and development partners to ensure the country was safe in terms of paying the debts.

"But now, I've finished that task, and I've come here to lead the work of development and planning.

"Because if I hadn't settled these debts, our Kenya would have been auctioned.

"Do you want our Kenya to be put up for auction?

"You hear the bell ringing.

"So, I've negotiated with the World Bank, IMF, development partners, and many friends, and now things are in good order," Ruto explained.

