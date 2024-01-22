See how UHURU was welcomed in DRC as RUTO sneaked in like a thief – PHOTOS

Monday, January 22, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was among thousands of dignitaries who graced the swearing-in ceremony of DRC President-elect Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa on Sunday.

The son of Jomo, who has been enjoying his retirement quietly, arrived in Kinshasa on Saturday aboard a Ugandan Airlines flight.

Upon arriving at N'Djili International Airport, Uhuru was welcomed like a head of state with everyone wanting to get a glimpse of Kenya’s fourth President.

Here are photos of Uhuru when he arrived in Kinshasa for the swearing-in of Tshisekedi

















