See how UHURU was welcomed in DRC as RUTO sneaked in like a thief – PHOTOS

Monday, January 22, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was among thousands of dignitaries who graced the swearing-in ceremony of DRC President-elect Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa on Sunday.
The son of Jomo, who has been
enjoying his retirement quietly, arrived in Kinshasa on Saturday aboard a Ugandan Airlines flight.
Upon arriving at N'Djili
International Airport, Uhuru was welcomed like a head of state with everyone
wanting to get a glimpse of Kenya’s fourth President.
Here are photos of Uhuru when he
arrived in Kinshasa for the swearing-in of Tshisekedi
