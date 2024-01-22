RUTO will eat the Judiciary alive!! – ODM lawmaker says after CJ MARTHA KOOME met the President





Monday, January 22, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) senator has poured cold water on Monday’s meeting between President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Koome and Ruto met at State House Nairobi and the meeting was also attended by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Attorney General Justin Muturi, and Solicitor Shadrack Mose.

The meeting comes at a time when Ruto has been launching missiles against the Judiciary, accusing it of being rotten and corrupt.

However, Migori Senator Eddy Oketch said the meeting marked the beginning of ‘dark days’

Oketch urged Koome that she took herself to the lion’s den and said in the coming days, Ruto would ‘eat the Judiciary alive’.

“Chief Justice Martha Koome should know meeting Ruto at State House is akin to going to the Lion's Den hoping to sweet-talk it into respecting your space.

"The stage is set for the hostile takeover, won't be long before Ruto eats the Judiciary alive.

"Welcome back to the dark days,” Oketch wrote on his X platform on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST