RUTO will eat the Judiciary alive!! – ODM lawmaker says after CJ MARTHA KOOME met the President

Koome and Ruto met at State
House Nairobi and the meeting was also attended by National Assembly Speaker
Moses Wetang’ula, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Attorney General Justin
Muturi, and Solicitor Shadrack Mose.
The meeting comes at a time when
Ruto has been launching missiles against the Judiciary, accusing it of being
rotten and corrupt.
However, Migori Senator Eddy
Oketch said the meeting marked the beginning of ‘dark days’
Oketch urged Koome that she took
herself to the lion’s den and said in the coming days, Ruto would ‘eat the
Judiciary alive’.
“Chief Justice Martha Koome should know meeting Ruto at State House is akin to going to the Lion's Den hoping to sweet-talk it into respecting your space.
"The stage is set for the hostile takeover, won't be long before Ruto eats the Judiciary alive.
"Welcome
back to the dark days,” Oketch wrote on his X platform on Monday.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments