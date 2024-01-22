AZIMIO iko Imara Kama Simba!! - RAILA ODINGA says as he dismisses coalition fallout

Monday, January 22, 2024

- Azimio One Kenya Party leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed claims that the opposition coalition is on the verge of collapse due to divisions.

Addressing the public in Lamu on Monday during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party recruitment drive, Raila termed these narratives, circulated in local dailies, as both false and regrettable.

“There is no truth to the rumours propagated by certain sections of the media. Azimio remains robust and is not facing any threat of disintegration,” Raila clarified.

The ODM supremo reassured supporters that differing opinions on certain issues within Azimio do not equate to a breakdown of the coalition.

“There may be sometimes disagreements of opinions on one issue or another but that does not mean disintegration,” Raila added.

In addition, Raila stressed that Azimio has maintained its solidarity since the 2022 elections and remains committed to its mission of liberating the country from what he terms tyranny and irresponsibility.

“Our vision for liberation and responsible governance remains unwavering,” he affirmed.

