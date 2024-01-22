AZIMIO iko Imara Kama Simba!! - RAILA ODINGA says as he dismisses coalition fallout

Monday, January 22, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Party leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed claims that the opposition coalition is on the verge of collapse due to divisions.
Addressing the public in Lamu on
Monday during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party recruitment drive,
Raila termed these narratives, circulated in local dailies, as both false and
regrettable.
“There is no truth to the
rumours propagated by certain sections of the media. Azimio remains robust and
is not facing any threat of disintegration,” Raila clarified.
The ODM supremo reassured
supporters that differing opinions on certain issues within Azimio do not
equate to a breakdown of the coalition.
“There may be sometimes
disagreements of opinions on one issue or another but that does not mean
disintegration,” Raila added.
In addition, Raila stressed that
Azimio has maintained its solidarity since the 2022 elections and remains
committed to its mission of liberating the country from what he terms tyranny
and irresponsibility.
“Our vision for liberation and
responsible governance remains unwavering,” he affirmed.
