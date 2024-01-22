See how RAILA ODINGA tricked MAMA IDA and ended up marrying her – BABA was not a SIMP!!

Monday, January 22, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, has shared a captivating story of how she ended up being married to the veteran opposition chief.

Ida narrated the romantic encounter on Saturday during the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga's memorial service in Kisumu.

In her story, Ida began, “My boyfriend then, Raila Odinga, lied to me that he was taking me for a ride from Kisumu.

"He took me for a ride through villages and bushes until we arrived at a well-organised home. I asked him, ‘Where is this?’ and he casually responded, ‘This is my home.'”

Ida expressed her surprise, saying, “I was so shocked. I said, ‘Why didn’t you tell me that you are coming to your home? I would have prepared myself mentally and even dress-wise.’

"When we got there, the next thing he told me was to come and meet his father.”

The unexpected encounter took Ida by surprise, and she admitted feeling scared at the prospect of meeting the revered Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

“Who am I to meet the Great Jaramogi Oginga Odinga?” she recalled, adding, “I was damn scared; I almost fainted, but I didn’t.

"So, I met the old man for the first time.

"He was such a nice person; he talked nicely, and in the end, he gave me 200 shillings.

"That was a long time ago. He said, ‘Go buy soda on your way.’ From that day, he made very quick arrangements for us to get married.”

The revelation elicited laughter and applause from the audience, showcasing the romantic twist that played a role in Raila and Ida’s enduring love story.

The Kenyan DAILY POST