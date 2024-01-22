Someone said he lost the respect he has for me because I knelt to propose to my wife-to-be - Man says



Monday, January 22, 2024 – A man called Aduomayebe Aghogho has revealed that someone said he no longer respects him because he got down on two knees to propose to his woman.

Aghogho and his fiancé, Nancy, are set to tie the knot in March 2024.

"One worthless and inconsequential man said "He has lost the respect he has for me" because of my pattern of proposal. If I lose every man's respect and I continue to enjoy the respect this woman gives me, then I have nothing else to bother about," he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, January 22, 2024.