See how CJ MARTHA KOOME reacted after she was sued for compromising Judiciary by agreeing to work with RUTO’s Government?

This was after Koome, Huduma
Kenya Chief Executive Officer Ben Chilumo, and Attorney General Justin Muturi
were sued concerning the move.
In a case filed by Carolyne
Kamende Daudi, it was argued that the Judiciary was collaborating with the
executive in a way that undermined its independence.
Responding concerning the issue,
Huduma Kenya noted that the law had been followed and the plan had been in the
offing since 2021.
“The need for Judiciary desks at
Huduma was borne on the need to enhance access to justice for citizens and
deepened partnerships that enhance coordination in the administration of
justice,” it was explained.
The idea of having Judicial
services was first floated on July 16, 2021, during the National Council
on Administration of Justice (NCAJ) Special State Actors meeting.
During the meeting, it was
agreed that launching the Huduma Centre Judiciary Desk would improve
access to justice for all Kenyans.
Three months after the NCAJ, a
court ruled that within 30 days, there should be the implementation of initiatives
and programmes that would ensure access to courts and services by members of
the public and advocates.
Members of the public were also
assured that measures had been put in place to protect customers from
fraudsters purporting to offer legal assistance at Huduma Centres.
Additionally, access to the
Judiciary desks will only be made through the Service by Appointment (SBA)
system.
According to Huduma Kenya, this
will ensure that the customers are registered and queued electronically as a
move to identify and weed out fraudsters.
