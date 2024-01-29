See how CJ MARTHA KOOME reacted after she was sued for compromising Judiciary by agreeing to work with RUTO’s Government?





Monday, January 29, 2024 - The Judiciary led by Chief Justice Martha Koome and the President William Ruto-led Executive, through Huduma Kenya, have clarified the legality of offering judicial services at Huduma Centres across the country.

This was after Koome, Huduma Kenya Chief Executive Officer Ben Chilumo, and Attorney General Justin Muturi were sued concerning the move.

In a case filed by Carolyne Kamende Daudi, it was argued that the Judiciary was collaborating with the executive in a way that undermined its independence.

Responding concerning the issue, Huduma Kenya noted that the law had been followed and the plan had been in the offing since 2021.

“The need for Judiciary desks at Huduma was borne on the need to enhance access to justice for citizens and deepened partnerships that enhance coordination in the administration of justice,” it was explained.

The idea of having Judicial services was first floated on July 16, 2021, during the National Council on Administration of Justice (NCAJ) Special State Actors meeting.

During the meeting, it was agreed that launching the Huduma Centre Judiciary Desk would improve access to justice for all Kenyans.

Three months after the NCAJ, a court ruled that within 30 days, there should be the implementation of initiatives and programmes that would ensure access to courts and services by members of the public and advocates.

Members of the public were also assured that measures had been put in place to protect customers from fraudsters purporting to offer legal assistance at Huduma Centres.

Additionally, access to the Judiciary desks will only be made through the Service by Appointment (SBA) system.

According to Huduma Kenya, this will ensure that the customers are registered and queued electronically as a move to identify and weed out fraudsters.

