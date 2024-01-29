ATWOLI reveals what he told RAILA ODINGA just before the 2022 Presidential election and why he’s working with RUTO

Monday, January 29, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has revealed what he told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga before the August 9, 2022, presidential election.
The election was a two-horse
between Raila Odinga, who was the Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential
flagbearer, and President William Ruto, who was then the Kenya Kwanza Alliance
presidential flagbearer.
Raila Odinga
was annihilated by Ruto and according to Atwoli, he had warned the former
Premier that in case he was defeated, he would work with the government of the
day.
“And I told my Azimio people if
you mismanage the election and you are not elected, I will return to my office
and when I return to my office you should know that I will work with the
government," Atwoli said.
"I did not hide them. And
indeed we mismanaged the whole election. We didn't have agents, we didn't have
any logistics and strategic election committee." Atwoli added.
Atwoli is currently working with
President William Ruto's government after dumping Azimio.
