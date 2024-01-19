See the heartbreaking PHOTO that RITA WAENI’s killer sent to her father on WhatsApp before killing her - Her life could have been saved if police moved with speed to rescue her.

Friday,
January 19, 2024 -
It is now emerging that the prime
suspect in the murder of 20-year-old Rita Waeni sent a photo of her lying down
to her father on WhatsApp, as he prepared to dismember her body with a
hacksaw.
The suspect contacted
Rita’s father on Sunday at 5 AM and demanded a Sh 500,000 ransom.
He used Rita’s phone
to extort money from her father before killing her.
The killer had
demanded that the money be sent within 24 hours.
However, he brutally
murdered her in the wee hours of Sunday morning before escaping.
Had the police moved
with speed, they could have saved Rita’s life.
Rita’s father reported
to DCI after the killer demanded a ransom but detectives took time to take
action.
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal
Investigations (DCI) have now gone back to the drawing board after a suspect who was on
Tuesday arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), just before
he flew out of the country, turned out to be the wrong person.
The Nigerian man was
travelling using a Mozambican passport.
