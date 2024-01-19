RAILA was right, I was wrong – RUTO ends controversial Saudi G-to-G oil deal even after praising it as he admits failure.

This is
after he confessed that the oil deal had failed terribly to stabilize the
Shilling and announced that he will exit the deal.
In a
statement, the Kenya Kwanza administration said it would exit
the government—government oil deal with select Saudi Arabia companies
in December this year after admitting that the agreement was creating
distortions in the foreign exchange market.
Documents
signaling the end of the deal, which was touted as one of Ruto's fiscal
policies, were captured in the latest report by the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) on Kenya's plan to revive the economy.
Treasury
was said to have argued that the controversial G2G deal had flopped as it
failed to stabilise the exchange rate in favour of the Kenyan currency.
The G2G
deal, introduced in April 2023, was brokered by Kenya’s Ministry of Energy and
Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation Global Trading (ADNOC), and
Emirate’s National Oil Company (NOC).
The G2G
deal replaced the open tendering system that allowed oil marketers to be paid
upon five days of delivery. This created unnecessary pressure on the foreign
exchange market.
The Saudi oil deal provided a six-month credit for oil imports.
According to
the Treasury, the average monthly import volumes failed to attain the monthly
minimums agreed upon.
The
government's move to exit the deal comes after months of President Ruto
defending the deal amid criticism over graft claims.
Raila
had warned Ruto against the deal but the president would hear none of it, and
now as it turns out, the former PM was right all along.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
