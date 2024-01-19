See the cute floral dress that RITA WAENI was wearing when she went to meet her killer - This is the last PHOTO that she posted alive.





- Rita Waeni was in high spirits the fateful day she left her aunt’s residence in Syokimau and travelled to TRM Drive to meet a man she had been chatting with on Instagram, not knowing he was planning to kill her.

The 20-year-old lady had posted a photo rocking a classy floral dress as she stepped out for the date.

This is the last photo that she posted alive before she was killed and her body dismembered.

The killer disappeared with her clothes after murdering her in cold blood.

See the photo.



