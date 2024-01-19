See the cute floral dress that RITA WAENI was wearing when she went to meet her killer - This is the last PHOTO that she posted alive.

Friday, January 19, 2024 - Rita Waeni was in high spirits the fateful day she left her aunt’s residence in Syokimau and travelled to TRM Drive to meet a man she had been chatting with on Instagram, not knowing he was planning to kill her.
The 20-year-old lady
had posted a photo rocking a classy floral dress as she stepped out for the
date.
This is the last photo
that she posted alive before she was killed and her body dismembered.
The killer disappeared
with her clothes after murdering her in cold blood.
See the photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
