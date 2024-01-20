I have never seen anything like this in my entire life - Government Pathologist now confesses as he reveals how RITA WAENI was murdered in Roysambu







Saturday, January 20, 2024 - Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor has revealed intricate details of how slain Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) student Rita Waeni's life came to a tragic end at an apartment in Roysambu following a postmortem examination.

Addressing the press yesterday, the pathologist explained that Waeni's skin showed signs of deep cuts from a sharp object.

Her bones, however, appeared to have been sawed off with a hack saw.

“In my entire forensic life, this is the first time I have come across such an incident,” he stated.

Apart from the student's head missing, Oduor explained that the killer cut the head of her femur clean such that her legs were separated from the body.

Further, the pathologist reported that the girl's body lost a lot of blood, samples of which had been taken for further analysis.

He deduced that the blood loss was from the cuts the girl had experienced.

From the examination, the government pathologist added that the perpetrator attempted to pluck off the fingernails.

“We think probably by clipping the fingers off, the person was trying to hide the evidence so that we fail to get his DNA from this victim.?

DNA samples have since been taken for further analysis to aid police in the investigations.

According to Oduor, with the possibility of a scuffle between Waeni and her assailant, her fingers would have the culprit's DNA.

Rita Waeni was killed in a short-stay premise in Roysambu after an encounter with a person she had come to meet.

The police officers have arrested three suspects in line with the murder.

