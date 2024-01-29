Secondary school students arrested at wild indoor party



Monday, January 29, 2024 – Ten secondary school students have been arrested by Zimbabwean police officers while attending a wild indoor party.

Those arrested have been identified as eight school-going minors and two who dropped out. They are reportedly aged between 14 and 16 years.

It was gathered that they held the wild party at 12 Browning Road in Bradfield, Hillside, Bulawayo, and had lots of alcohol and substances to smoke.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said in a statement;

“The ZRP has arrested ten juveniles aged between 14 years and 16 years at a vuzu party at number 12 Browning Road, Bradfield, Hillside, Bulawayo. The majority of the juveniles are from two local schools, while two are school drop-outs.

“Some of them were smoking shisha, which contains a substance which CID Drugs and Narcotics are now verifying. The Police are now engaging the parents and school authorities for the juveniles. More details will be released in due course.

“Vuzu parties are wild indoor gatherings organised by teenagers with activities that include beer drinking binges, drugs, and unprotected s_x — at times with multiple partners.”