"No matter how comfortable we are as partners, don't fart around me," TOLANI BAJ warns



Monday, January 29, 2024 – Tolani Baj has made it clear that she doesn't want anyone getting so comfortable with her that they start farting in her presence.

The reality star made this known on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

She wrote:

“No matter how comfortable we are as partners, please do not fart around me. Please. Let’s have some respect.”