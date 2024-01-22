SAMIDOH reunites with his kids in the USA, barely a month after his jilted wife EDDAY vowed that he will never see his kids physically for disrespecting her (PHOTOs).

Monday, January 22, 2024 - Controversial Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh has flown to the United States of America (USA) to reunite with his kids.

He received a warm reception from his kids after landing in Boston, Massachusetts.

In one of the photos, Samidoh is seen hugging his son Michael passionately after landing at the airport.

Samidoh’s daughter Shirleen took to her Instagram account to welcome him to Boston and said that they missed him.

“Wow what a beautiful day, my Daddy is finally here, we missed you Daddy welcome to Boston,’’ she wrote and shared photos receiving her dad at the airport.

Samidoh’s visit to the US comes barely a month after his wife Edday vowed that he will never see their kids physically.

Edday had taken to social media to accuse Samidoh of disrespect after he spent the holiday season with Karen Nyamu at their matrimonial home in Nyandarua.

See photos of the singer being welcomed to America by his kids.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.