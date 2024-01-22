SAMIDOH reunites with his kids in the USA, barely a month after his jilted wife EDDAY vowed that he will never see his kids physically for disrespecting her (PHOTOs).

Monday, January 22, 2024 - Controversial Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh has flown to the United States of America (USA) to reunite with his kids.
He received a warm reception from
his kids after landing in Boston, Massachusetts.
In one of the photos, Samidoh is
seen hugging his son Michael passionately after landing at the airport.
Samidoh’s daughter Shirleen took
to her Instagram account to welcome him to Boston and said that they missed
him.
“Wow what a beautiful day, my
Daddy is finally here, we missed you Daddy welcome to Boston,’’ she wrote and shared photos receiving her dad at the airport.
Samidoh’s visit to the US comes
barely a month after his wife Edday vowed that he will never see their kids
physically.
Edday had taken to social media to
accuse Samidoh of disrespect after he spent the holiday season with Karen Nyamu
at their matrimonial home in Nyandarua.
See photos of the singer being
welcomed to America by his kids.
