Hasara Kubwa: A businessman shares CCTV footage of thugs stealing all his PlayStation 5 machines at his gaming shop in Imenti House (WATCH).



Monday, January 22, 2024 - A city businessman has gone back to the drawing board after thugs broke into his gaming shop at Imenti House in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and stole all his equipment.

He shared CCTV footage of the two thugs breaking into the shop, where they stole PlayStation 5 machines and carried them in a sack.

The robbery incident happened on Sunday at around 7:15 am.

Watch the footage.

Please help us identify these thigs , they have stolen all the playstation 5 machines today at 7:15 am today at Imenti



Please help @DCI_Kenya https://t.co/HLaOTgMPR6 pic.twitter.com/A1hV1jZGmd — drey (@Dreymwangi) January 21, 2024

