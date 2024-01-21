An undercover cop uses CCTV footage to hunt down FREDDY, a violent robber, before sending him to his Maker - See how he was unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans at night (VIDEOs).



Sunday, January 21, 2024 - A notorious thug identified as Freddy has been shot by an undercover cop, days after he was captured on CCTV unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans at night.

Freddy was cornered after the undercover cop used the CCTV footage that captured him engaging in criminal activities to hunt him down.

The rest of his gang members escaped the police trap by a whisker.

They had gone to buy Miraa when Freddy was shot dead.

The no-nonsense undercover cop warned the slain thug’s accomplices to surrender themselves to the police.









Check out his post.

