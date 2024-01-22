22 year old JANNIK SINNER comes from two sets down to beat DANIIL MEDVEDEV and win men’s Australian Open, his first grand slam title



Sunday, January 28, 2024 – Jannik Sinner of Italy overcame a two-set deficit to defeat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3 in a thrilling five-set final and claim the men’s Australian Open title on Sunday, becoming the first Italian man to win a grand slam since 1976.

The 22-year-old’s remarkable victory came in a tournament where he had defeated world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals on route to his first-ever grand slam final and ended with his first major title.

Medvedev raced to a two-set lead at the beginning of the match, putting pressure on the young Italian who was left defending from every corner of the court.

But, as the match progressed, Sinner fought back, readjusted his own tactics and started showing his ability on the court. Then he won the third set, breaking Medvedev for the first time then the fourth and fifth sets, becoming the youngest male player to win the Australian Open since 2008.