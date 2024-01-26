RUTO suffers another blow days after meeting CJ KOOME as the court bars him from deploying police to Haiti just after suspending his Housing program – Look!

Friday, January 26, 2024 – President William Ruto has suffered yet another humiliating blow.
Hours after the Court of Appeal
suspended his Affordable Housing programme, the High Court also suspended
the deployment of Police officers to Haiti.
The High Court of Nairobi
declared the deployment of National Police Services (NPS) officers to Haiti as
unconstitutional.
In a ruling issued by High Court
Judge Chacha Mwita on Friday, the court noted that the National Security
Council and NPS don't have powers to deploy police outside Kenya.
Mwita made the ruling following
an application made by Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot who wanted
the court to block the deployment, stating that it was illegal.
Aukot made the application in
court after Parliament approved the deployment of 1,000 officers to the
Caribbean nation.
Kenya had offered to lead a
peacekeeping mission in Haiti over an upsurge in gang violence.
Ruto’s government had requested
a whopping Sh94 billion from the UN and even finished training the police officers
ready for deployment only for the court to rule otherwise.
