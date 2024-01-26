BUSTED: EACC arrests Garissa Water Managing Director, DOLAH MOHAMED, for forging his academic papers after failing KCSE - He scored D Plain





Friday, January 26, 2024 - The Ethics And Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested the Managing Director of Garissa Water and Sewage Company (GAWASCO) Dolal Mohamed, who forged his KCSE Certificate to attain qualifications for University admission.

Investigations established that the Managing Director scored Grade D (Plain) in his 1998 KCSE Exams but forged a new KCSE Certificate awarding himself Grade C+ (Plus).

Using the fake KCSE Certificate, the suspect pursued a Diploma in Public Relations and a Certificate in Purchasing and Supplies at the University of Nairobi before subsequently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Development Studies at Mt. Kenya University.

He was apprehended from his office and escorted to Garissa Police Station for processing pending arraignment before the Garissa Anti-Corruption Court on Friday, 26 January 2024, at 9:00am.

The arrest came after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) concurred with recommendations of EACC to charge the suspect with fraudulent acquisition of public property being the Kes. 12,987,290 salary earned over the years, forgery of academic certificates, and uttering a false document. Besides criminal prosecution, the Commission will recover all the salaries and benefits earned since 2015.

Mohamed Dolal joined GAWASCO in 2007 as a Billing Clerk and rose through the ranks to become the Agency's Managing Director.