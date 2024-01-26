BUSTED: EACC arrests Garissa Water Managing Director, DOLAH MOHAMED, for forging his academic papers after failing KCSE - He scored D Plain

Friday, January 26, 2024 - The Ethics And Anti-Corruption Commission
(EACC) has arrested the Managing Director of Garissa Water and Sewage Company
(GAWASCO) Dolal Mohamed, who forged his KCSE Certificate to attain
qualifications for University admission.
Investigations
established that the Managing Director scored Grade D (Plain) in his 1998 KCSE
Exams but forged a new KCSE Certificate awarding himself Grade C+ (Plus).
Using the
fake KCSE Certificate, the suspect pursued a Diploma in Public Relations and a
Certificate in Purchasing and Supplies at the University of Nairobi before
subsequently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Development Studies at Mt. Kenya
University.
He was
apprehended from his office and escorted to Garissa Police Station for
processing pending arraignment before the Garissa Anti-Corruption Court on
Friday, 26 January 2024, at 9:00am.
The arrest
came after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) concurred with
recommendations of EACC to charge the suspect with fraudulent acquisition of
public property being the Kes. 12,987,290 salary earned over the years, forgery
of academic certificates, and uttering a false document. Besides criminal
prosecution, the Commission will recover all the salaries and benefits earned
since 2015.
Mohamed Dolal joined GAWASCO in 2007 as a Billing Clerk and rose through the ranks to become the Agency's Managing Director.The Kenyan DAILY POST.
