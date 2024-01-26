Another setback for MONICA KIMANI’s family as justice is delayed - See why the judge has postponed the case to March! Is JACQUE MARIBE playing games with the court?





Friday, January 26, 2024 - The family of slain businesswoman, Monica Kimani, will have to wait a little longer after the High Court postponed the delivery of judgment where former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu alias Jowie are charged with the murder.

Justice Grace Nzioka said she will deliver the verdict by March 15, 2023, after Maribe reportedly fell ill.

Jowie was in court for delivery of the verdict but Maribe did not show up.

The court was informed by her lawyers that she was on her way to the hospital.

The judge said she had other serious matters to handle and postponed the judgment.

However, she noted that the judgment was ready for delivery.

“I have looked at my diary and the court is not available in the whole month of January and February. Other than this matter I have a few other serious matters that I am dealing with.

"I will not be available from the 8th of February to the 8th of March. My earliest judgment would be the 15th of March,” she said.

The judge further asked the State to provide medical evidence on the reason for Jacque’s absence.

The judgment was initially set to be issued on October 6, 2023, but was deferred after Lady Justice Grace Nzioka was reported to be ill.

A new date of December 15, 2023 was set but delivery of the verdict was once again put off to January 26, 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.