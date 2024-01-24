RUTO has taken the country to the dogs as the Kenyan Shilling trades at 163.5 against the dollar – UHURU had warned Kenyans!!

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - President William
Ruto has managed to take the country to the dogs as predicted by his
predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta over how the Kenya Shilling is performing
against other major world currencies.
The US
dollar against Kenyan Shilling has risen every week since May 2021 and is now
nearing the crucial resistance point at 163.50
The Kenya
Shilling has plunged by almost 60% from 2020, making it the worst-performing
currency in Africa.
The Kenya
shilling’s freefall stems from the country’s ballooning trade and budget
deficit and the ongoing dollar shortage.
It has also
crashed because of the rising public debt and the looming $2 billion Eurobond
maturities.
In October,
the government raised its 2023/24 deficit forecast to 5.3% from 4.4%.
The Kenyan
government policies have not made things better.
Instead of
stimulating the economy, William Ruto’s government has made it difficult for
companies to operate, leading to a higher unemployment rate.
In 2023, the
government passed the annual finance bill that included many tax increases that
have pushed inflation higher.
