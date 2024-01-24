Pray for RAILA or else… A Nigerian Prophet who prophesied RUTO’s 2022 win now warns him of a looming revolution.

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Nigerian pastor and self-proclaimed prophet Primate Ayodele has called upon President William Ruto to pray for six things he claimed were impeding Kenya's growth.

Ayodele asked Ruto to pray against the impeachment of governors during his regime.

He was also advised to put in prayers for the Opposition leaders, among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who will strongly oppose him this year.

According to the controversial cleric, Ruto's efforts to make Kenya better will be challenged.

"The country’s economic policy will be alarming. Ruto will come up with different policies to see that Kenya gets better but he won’t be appreciated," he stated.

Kenyans, he added, would be among Ruto's strongest critics, as they continue to suffer under his fiscal policies which include high taxation and high loan interests which have caused the cost of living to rise.

Additionally, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church advised Ruto to take care of his well-being as he governs the country.

Ayodele also touched on the diplomatic policies in the country and warned that Ruto must put his ministers into prayer.

On the foreign exchange which has seen the shilling weaken against the dollar, Ayodele remarked that Kenya's crisis would soon improve. He, nevertheless, asked Ruto to change the country's economic policies.

In 2022, the pastor predicted President Ruto's victory against opposition leader Raila Odinga in the 2022 General Election.

"Without rigging, William Ruto will become Kenya's next president and will make the country better for the people.

"Of paramount is that he should employ new strategy and work more on Mount Kenya, the youth and women," he stated.

Adoyele also warned former President Uhuru Kenyatta against refusing to acknowledge Ruto's win stating that he would face God’s wrath.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.