Pray for RAILA or else… A Nigerian Prophet who prophesied RUTO’s 2022 win now warns him of a looming revolution.

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Nigerian pastor and self-proclaimed prophet Primate Ayodele has called upon President William Ruto to pray for six things he claimed were impeding Kenya's growth.
Ayodele asked Ruto to pray
against the impeachment of governors during his regime.
He was also advised to put in
prayers for the Opposition leaders, among them former Prime Minister Raila
Odinga, who will strongly oppose him this year.
According to the controversial
cleric, Ruto's efforts to make Kenya better will be challenged.
"The country’s economic
policy will be alarming. Ruto will come up with different policies to see that
Kenya gets better but he won’t be appreciated," he stated.
Kenyans, he added, would be
among Ruto's strongest critics, as they continue to suffer under his fiscal
policies which include high taxation and high loan interests which have caused
the cost of living to rise.
Additionally, the leader of the
INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church advised Ruto to take care of his well-being
as he governs the country.
Ayodele also touched on the
diplomatic policies in the country and warned that Ruto must put his ministers
into prayer.
On the foreign exchange which
has seen the shilling weaken against the dollar, Ayodele remarked that
Kenya's crisis would soon improve. He, nevertheless, asked Ruto to change the
country's economic policies.
In 2022, the pastor predicted
President Ruto's victory against opposition leader Raila Odinga in the 2022
General Election.
"Without rigging, William Ruto will become Kenya's next president and will make the country better for the people.
"Of paramount is that he should employ new strategy and work more on
Mount Kenya, the youth and women," he stated.
Adoyele also warned former
President Uhuru Kenyatta against refusing to acknowledge Ruto's win stating
that he would face God’s wrath.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments