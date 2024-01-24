ICHUNG’WAH insists RUTO will form a commission to investigate UHURU and his cronies over state capture

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has insisted that President William Ruto‘s government will establish a State Capture Commission to ‘combat entrenched corruption.’

In a social media post on Tuesday, Ichung’wah who is also the Kikuyu constituency Member of Parliament, said the commission will ensure that past holders of public offices are held to account as one of the ways to deal with rampant corruption.

"I am advocating for the establishment of a State Capture Commission to combat entrenched corruption in public sector institutions,” Ichung’wah posted on his X page.

The MP said the commission would independently investigate and expose instances of abuse of power and corruption, holding public officials accountable and recommending legal actions.

“The aim is to deter corruption, restore public trust, and promote a culture of integrity and accountability in governance,’’ he added.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his buddies are among the casualties according to Ichung’wah who will be probed if Ruto forms a state capture commission of inquiry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST