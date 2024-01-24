ICHUNG’WAH insists RUTO will form a commission to investigate UHURU and his cronies over state capture

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has insisted that President William Ruto‘s government will establish a State Capture Commission to ‘combat entrenched corruption.’
In a social media post on Tuesday,
Ichung’wah who is also the Kikuyu constituency Member of Parliament, said the
commission will ensure that past holders of public offices are held to account
as one of the ways to deal with rampant corruption.
"I am advocating for the
establishment of a State Capture Commission to combat entrenched corruption in
public sector institutions,” Ichung’wah posted on his X page.
The MP said the commission would
independently investigate and expose instances of abuse of power and
corruption, holding public officials accountable and recommending legal
actions.
“The aim is to deter corruption,
restore public trust, and promote a culture of integrity and accountability in
governance,’’ he added.
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta
and his buddies are among the casualties according to Ichung’wah who will be
probed if Ruto forms a state capture commission of inquiry.
