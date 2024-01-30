Former MP AMOS KIMUNYA’s wife dies – RIP Mama!



Tuesday, January 30,2024 - Former Kipipiri Member of Parliament Amos Kimunya's wife, Lucy, is dead.

The former National Assembly Majority Leader and Cabinet minister confirmed the death of his wife in a statement on Tuesday.

Kimunya said his wife passed away at the Nairobi Hospital where she was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that I wish to announce that this Tuesday morning at 3:00 am my dear wife Lucy went to be with the Lord while receiving care at Nairobi Hospital," Kimunya said.

Kimunya eulogised his late wife as an industrious woman who had a great impact on his personal and political life.

"She was a key pillar in both my personal and political life. She contributed immensely to making our society greener through various initiatives and supporters of the youth and women.

"Go well our dear Lucy, we will miss you dearly," he said, adding that further communication regarding burial arrangements will follow.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.