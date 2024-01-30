Former MP AMOS KIMUNYA’s wife dies – RIP Mama!

Tuesday, January 30,2024 - Former Kipipiri Member of Parliament Amos Kimunya's wife, Lucy, is dead.
The former National Assembly
Majority Leader and Cabinet minister confirmed the death of his wife in a
statement on Tuesday.
Kimunya said his wife passed
away at the Nairobi Hospital where she was receiving treatment for an
undisclosed illness.
It is with deep sorrow and
humble acceptance of God’s will that I wish to announce that this Tuesday
morning at 3:00 am my dear wife Lucy went to be with the Lord while receiving
care at Nairobi Hospital," Kimunya said.
Kimunya eulogised his late wife
as an industrious woman who had a great impact on his personal and political
life.
"She was a key pillar in
both my personal and political life. She contributed immensely to making our
society greener through various initiatives and supporters of the youth and
women.
"Go well our dear Lucy, we
will miss you dearly," he said, adding that further communication
regarding burial arrangements will follow.
