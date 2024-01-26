'Remorseless' man sentenced to life imprisonment for brutally stabbing his girlfriend and ripping her stomach open



Friday, January 26, 2024 – The Mogwase Regional court in South Africa has sentenced a 41-year-old man, Joel Lempaletse Moatshe, to life imprisonment for attempted murder of his girlfriend.

North West regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Henry Mamothame, in a statement on Friday, January 26, 2024, said Moatshe was sentenced to a further five years for assault and was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

According to Mamothame, the convict was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend and was granted bail on August 16, 2022. A protection order was also granted against him.

Two months later, he accosted his girlfriend while she was on her way to work and he subsequently attacked her with a knife, stabbing her several times on her stomach, disembowelling her.

"The Mogwase Regional Court sentenced Joel Lempaletse Moatshe (41), to life imprisonment for attempting to kill his girlfriend. He was sentenced to a further 5 years for assault and was declared unfit to possess a firearm,” the statement read.

"Moatshe’s conviction emanates from an incident that occurred in the early hours of 16 August 2022, wherein he assaulted his 26-year-old girlfriend with open hands and fled afterwards.

"Neighbours and other members of the community gathered after hearing her scream and went after the accused at his workplace where they conducted a citizen’s arrest and handed him over to the authorities, a case of assault was registered. He was granted bail, and a protection order was granted against him.

"On 12 October 2024, he met his girlfriend while she was on her way to work and he subsequently attacked her with a knife, stabbing her several times on her stomach, leaving it exposed, and also on her hand and back.

"She screamed for help and her colleagues came to her rescue, leading the accused to flee the scene. She was immediately rushed to a medical facility to receive medical attention. The accused was later rearrested and the court denied him bail. He pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him.

"In aggravation of sentence, the state prosecutor, Sicelo Moselakgomo, argued that the merits of the case are legislated for life imprisonment to be imposed, as the accused attempted to murder someone he was in a relationship with.

"He further highlighted the trauma suffered by the victim during and post the ordeal. Magistrate Lebogang Raborife agreed with the state and remarked on the remorseless posture displayed by the accused. She further described him as being disrespectful to the victim and the legal system.

"The Director of Public of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, lauded the prosecutor, Warrant Officer Sandstone Molefe from the South African Police Service (SAPS), Mpho Ramoloto who is the Court Preparation Officer and other role players who ensured that justice is served.

“She urges society to unite in the fight against against gender-based violence and femicide.”