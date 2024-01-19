Rapper TEKASHI 6IX9INE arrested by Dominican authorities on domestic violence charges



Friday, January 19, 2024 – American rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested in the Dominican Republic.

According to The Associated Press, Tekashi, 27, was arrested on Wednesday, January 18, by authorities in Santo Domingo on charges of domestic violence.

The recording artist whose real name is Daniel Hernández) is reportedly being held in jail in the Dominican Republic capital and scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Per the AP, a judge will decide at the hearing if Tekashi 6ix9ine must remain in jail or be freed on bond as authorities carry out an investigation.

The rapper has had run-ins with the law multiple times before.

He was previously arrested at a seaside hotel in the Dominican Republic in October after being accused of assaulting a local music producer.

Hernández and his partner, a Dominican rapper known as Yailín la Más Viral, had been recording at the producer's studio.

Hernández was also previously accused in the U.S. of using a violent gang as a "personal hit squad," but he avoided prison after providing testimony against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, which operate in the U.S. East Coast. A judge at the time deemed him a likely danger to the community and held him in jail without bail during the case on racketeering and firearms charges.