MADONNA sued for starting Brooklyn concerts late



Friday, January 19, 2024 – Two men have filed a class action against singer, Madonna for starting her concerts late.

Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden who are leading the charge against the legendary pop star and concert organizer Live Nation, claimed they owe big damages after shows scheduled to start at 8:30 PM ET didn't end up starting until 10:30 PM.

They claimed the late starts constitute a "wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices."

The plaintiffs are suing for unspecified damages and taking aim at all three nights Madonna showed up late to Barclays Center in December. They also said Madonna has a long-documented history of not starting on time.

They acknowledged Madonna had a health issue which caused the concert to be pushed from July to December but don't think that's a sufficient excuse for kicking off the actual shows 2 hours late. They also listed their pricey ticket amount as $155.90 and $292.50.