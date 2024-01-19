DIAMOND PLATNUMZ confirms breakup with lover and signee, ZUCHU



Friday, January 19, 2024 – Tanzanian musician, Diamond Platnumz has announced the end of his relationship with his signee Zuchu.

The singer in an Instastory post he shared, said he doesn't wish to be romantically linked with any woman. Diamond wrote;

"From today onwards, I would like to officially announce that I am single. I am not dating, nor am I in a relationship with any woman. Therefore, I do not want to be linked with any woman as my partner. If I happen to date or be in a relationship, I will inform or introduce them as I always do."

Diamond and Zuchu have been dating for almost two years.

The two announced they were an item after years of keeping their affair under wraps.

This comes weeks after Diamond came out guns blazing to warn a man who was hitting on Zuchu on Instagram.

He confronted the guy and made it clear that he was crossing boundaries in matters of love.