DRAMA as 2 popular Kamba gospel singers fight inside a TV studio where they had gone for an interview after a heated argument (VIDEO).

Friday, January 19, 2024 - There was drama in one of the local TV stations after two popular Kamba gospel singers engaged in a vicious fight, following a heated argument.

The youthful gospel singers, who are currently riding high with their hit songs, exchanged kicks and blows, prompting their fellow gospel singer Stephen Kasolo to intervene.

The fast-rising artists had been invited for an interview to clear the air on their never-ending beef when they fought in the full glare of the cameras.

Watch the video.

— Mushene Moto (@MotoMushene) January 19, 2024

