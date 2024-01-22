RAILA ODINGA’s ODM summons JUNET MOHAMED for missing a key party event –JAKOM’s house is sinking

Through ODM Secretary General
Edwin Sifuna, the Suna East lawmaker was accused of skipping crucial party
meetings, including public rallies.
Junet was required to respond to
the summons within seven days, failing which he would face disciplinary action.
“At its sitting of Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Central Committee of the party noted with concern your continuous absence of its meetings and meetings of other critical organs, including the Party Parliamentary Group, over the past one and a half years.
"By
resolution of the committee, you are required to provide a comprehensive
explanation for this state of affairs within the next seven days,” the show
cause letter signed by Sifuna read.
However, the move by ODM has
attracted criticism from key leaders allied to the Raila-led party.
Former Mombasa governor and ODM
deputy party leader Hassan Ali Joho termed the move by the party to summon
Junet as unnecessary and uncalled for.
"Completely unnecessary and
uncalled for!" Joho said.
