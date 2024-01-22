RAILA ODINGA’s ODM summons JUNET MOHAMED for missing a key party event –JAKOM’s house is sinking





Monday, January 22, 2024 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has summoned Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed after he missed a key party event that was chaired by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Through ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, the Suna East lawmaker was accused of skipping crucial party meetings, including public rallies.

Junet was required to respond to the summons within seven days, failing which he would face disciplinary action.

“At its sitting of Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Central Committee of the party noted with concern your continuous absence of its meetings and meetings of other critical organs, including the Party Parliamentary Group, over the past one and a half years.

"By resolution of the committee, you are required to provide a comprehensive explanation for this state of affairs within the next seven days,” the show cause letter signed by Sifuna read.

However, the move by ODM has attracted criticism from key leaders allied to the Raila-led party.

Former Mombasa governor and ODM deputy party leader Hassan Ali Joho termed the move by the party to summon Junet as unnecessary and uncalled for.

"Completely unnecessary and uncalled for!" Joho said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST