Here is RIGATHI GACHAGUA's warning to ‘criminals’ trying to divide Mt Kenya region - NDINDI NYORO should read this!!

Monday, January 22, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has termed Mt Kenya leaders who are trying to divide the region as criminals who have no place in the politics of Kenya.

Speaking on Saturday, Gachagua said he will not allow anyone to divide the vote-rich region that overwhelmingly voted for President William Ruto during the 2022 general election.

“My people of this region, let’s stay united and focused.

"Anyone seeking to divide us should know that the people of this region are very intelligent.

"Let us not remind people where we voted. Elections are over," Gachagua said.

According to Gachagua, any leader out to divide the populous voting bloc was an enemy of the region.

"Whoever has a scheme to divide the Mt Kenya region should know that people are very intelligent.

"Nobody can divide our region.

"Anyone who tries to divide this region is an enemy of this region.

"It was your democratic right to vote for Azimio or UDA.

"Elections are over, and I would like to close that debate," he added.

Gachagua spoke a week after 15 UDA MPs from Mt Kenya region endorsed Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro to succeed President William Ruto in 2032

