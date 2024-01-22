Did UHURU refuse to sit near RUTO during TSHISEKEDI's swearing in DRC? – Here is the VIDEO that has left Kenyans talking (WATCH)





Monday, January 22, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his successor, William Ruto, on Sunday had a chance to share the same podium during the swearing-in Ceremony of DRC President-elect, Felix Tshisekedi, in Kinshasa.

The two leaders, who have been at loggerheads since the 2022 General Election, did not show any signs of animosity as they witnessed the historic event.

However, a video clip that went viral on social media showed Uhuru and Ruto sitting a few meters apart.

A section of observers claimed the duo was seemingly ignoring each other.

The two were listening to speeches using earphones.

Uhuru and Ruto fell out after the latter declared his intention to run for president in 2022, against the wishes of the former, who had endorsed Raila Odinga as his preferred successor.

The rift between the two widened after Ruto's allies accused Uhuru of orchestrating a plot to sideline him from the government and sabotage his presidential bid.

Here is the video of the son of Jomo ignoring Ruto during the Tshikendi swearing-in



