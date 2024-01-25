RAILA ODINGA shocks KALONZO as he hints that he may contest for the presidency for the sixth time in 2027

Raila, who celebrated his 79th
birthday this month, will be 82 years in 2027.
The ODM party leader said his
loss in the 2022 general election was just a trip but he didn't fall.
"Wanasema ati mti mkuu ukianguka wanandege huyumbayumba.
"Mimi sikuanaguka nilitingishwa tu kidogo na
upepo lakini niko Imara," he said in Kiswahili.
The ODM leader said the cost of
living is still high and he will continue to fight for the sake of common
citizens.
He said his mission is to defend
democracy and ensure justice prevails for all Kenyans.
"These people are not
following our fathers' foundation and dream of fighting, poverty, hunger, illiteracy
and bringing freedom and fairness," he said.
The former premier’s
announcement that he may vie for the sixth time is a big blow to Wiper
Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, who has also announced that
he will challenge President William Ruto during the 2027 presidential election.
