RAILA ODINGA shocks KALONZO as he hints that he may contest for the presidency for the sixth time in 2027





Thursday, January 25, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has hinted that he may vie for the presidency for the sixth time in 2027 despite being in his sunset years.

Raila, who celebrated his 79th birthday this month, will be 82 years in 2027.

The ODM party leader said his loss in the 2022 general election was just a trip but he didn't fall.

"Wanasema ati mti mkuu ukianguka wanandege huyumbayumba.

"Mimi sikuanaguka nilitingishwa tu kidogo na upepo lakini niko Imara," he said in Kiswahili.

The ODM leader said the cost of living is still high and he will continue to fight for the sake of common citizens.

He said his mission is to defend democracy and ensure justice prevails for all Kenyans.

"These people are not following our fathers' foundation and dream of fighting, poverty, hunger, illiteracy and bringing freedom and fairness," he said.

The former premier’s announcement that he may vie for the sixth time is a big blow to Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, who has also announced that he will challenge President William Ruto during the 2027 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.