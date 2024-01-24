RAILA ODINGA reveals the big mistake that CJ MARTHA KOOME made when she met RUTO - BABA sees far like a giraffe

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance supremo, Raila Odinga, has poured cold water on the Monday meeting between President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Ruto, who is the head of the Executive, and Koome, who is the head of the Judiciary, met at State House, Nairobi to end the impasse affecting the two arms of the government.

However, reacting to the meeting, Raila who spoke in Lamu during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) recruitment drive on Tuesday, expressed concerns about the potential compromise of the judiciary and suggested that such discussions should have taken place in a neutral location.

"The Chief Justice's decision to meet with the President at the State House is, in our view, an irresponsible move.

"If there is to be a dialogue, it should occur in a neutral setting," Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST