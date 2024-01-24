RUTO breaks silence over the Mt. Kenya supremacy battle pitting DP GACHAGUA against NDINDI NYORO – See who the president is supporting?

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - President William Ruto has broken his silence regarding the supremacy battle over the control of Mt. Kenya, pitting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against the youthful Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto pleaded with Nyoro and other young politicians angling to be Mt. Kenya kingpin to proceed with caution.

Ruto asked Ndindi and other young politicians to accept to be mentored by the elder politicians before engaging in kingpin battles.

Based on his remarks, Ruto appeared to have sided with Gachagua.

However, he deviated from openly backing the DP as his running mate in 2027, leaving the debate open for interpretation.

"Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and I said that we would mentor these young men.

"They should go slow while we are mentoring them because if they go too fast, they will spoil things.

"Relax, do not be in a hurry," Ruto stated.

He added that it was not in his nature or that of his Deputy President to fight upcoming leaders.

A section of Mt Kenya leaders led by Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu and Gatanga MP Edward Muriu have been openly endorsing Ndindi Nyoro to be Ruto's running mate in 2027.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has also announced that he is the best-placed person to lead the community heading into the future.

