RAIILA ODINGA diehard NURU OKANGA explains why he will not reveal his Secondary School - Is this a joke?

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ardent supporter, Nuru Okanga, has explained why he will not reveal details of the secondary school he joined after performing exemplary during last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

Although he claimed he passed the exam with flying colors, Okanga opted for a day school since he has a family to cater to.

During an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Okanga cited substantial reasons for his decision to keep the identity of the secondary school undisclosed.

He said his security was one of the reasons for withholding the name of the secondary school where he is presently pursuing his studies from the public.

He also said naming the school would put the school principal at risk of being attacked by Kenya Kwanza Alliance goons and operatives.

“For security purposes, and many issues that are ongoing in the Kenya Kwanza government, I will not name the school for now.

"If I name the school, I will be putting the life of the school principal at risk,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.