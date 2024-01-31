Hii ni nyumba ya mwanafunzi? JKUAT student goes viral after flaunting his well-furnished house (VIDEO).

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - A third-year student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology has left tongues wagging after flaunting his well-furnished house.

His friend visited him and recorded a video showing the house and it is clear that the student is living a fancy lifestyle.

He has a 65-inch TV, an electric cooker worth Ksh 50,000, a powerful music system, and a king-size bed, something that many students cannot afford.

“Hii ni nyumba ya mwanafunzi,” his friend is heard asking as he records the video.

The video comes at a time when young people are engaging in criminal activities in pursuit of a soft life.

Watch the video of the student’s furnished house.

