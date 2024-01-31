Hii ni nyumba ya mwanafunzi? JKUAT student goes viral after flaunting his well-furnished house (VIDEO).

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - A third-year student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology has left tongues wagging after flaunting his well-furnished house.
His friend visited him and recorded a video showing the
house and it is clear that the student is living a fancy lifestyle.
He has a 65-inch TV, an electric cooker worth Ksh 50,000,
a powerful music system, and a king-size bed, something that many students
cannot afford.
“Hii ni nyumba ya mwanafunzi,” his friend is
heard asking as he records the video.
The video comes at a time when young people are engaging in
criminal activities in pursuit of a soft life.
Watch the video of the student’s furnished house.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
