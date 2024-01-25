President ZELENSKY slams VLADIMIR PUTIN for 'playing with prisoners' lives' after plane carrying 65 POWs crashed in huge fireball

Thursday, January 25, 2024 – President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Vladimir Putin of 'playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners' after a Russian military transport plane carrying 65 prisoners of war exploded into a massive fireball.
The Ilyushin Il-76 plunged from the sky and smashed into the
ground in front of horrified locals in the Belgorod region near Ukraine's
border yesterday.
Russia said that the 65 POWs, six Russian crew, and
three escorts on board were all killed in the deadly plane crash. Shortly after
the tragedy, both Russia and Ukraine quickly pinned the blame on one another.
Without providing evidence Moscow accused Ukraine
of killing its own POWs, while Kyiv demanded an international inquiry
and called for full clarification of the circumstances of the incident.
President Zelensky, in his evening address, said: 'It is
clear that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, the
feelings of their loved ones, and the emotions of our society.'
Mr. Zelensky, who has since cancelled a planned regional
trip linked to his birthday today, demanded 'all clear facts must be
established'.
The Russian defence ministry said six Russian crew members
and three Russian soldiers had been on the Ilyushin Il-76 military transport
plane shot down.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod region, said all 74
people onboard had been killed in the crash.
After a long pause, the Ukrainian military said it would
continue to destroy Russian military transport aircraft it believed were
carrying missiles with which to strike Ukraine.
It said it had noticed more Russian military transport
aircraft landing in Belgorod, something it linked to Russian missile strikes on
Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities.
Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk accused Russia of
trying to undermine international support for Ukraine.
'Ukraine has the right to defend itself and destroy the
means of the aggressors' aerial attack,' he said.
He said investigations would reveal whether the missiles
were the US-made Patriots or German IRIS-Ts.
The Russian defence ministry said the exchange was to have
taken place on Wednesday afternoon at the Kolotilovka border checkpoint and
Ukraine knew a transport plane carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers was
expected at the Belgorod airfield.
'By committing this terrorist act, the Ukrainian leadership
has showed its true face. It disregarded the lives of its own citizens,' the
ministry said in a statement.
0 Comments