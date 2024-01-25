He is undermining the peace negotiations process for reasons that appear to serve his political career - Qatar reacts to leaked conversation of Israeli PM NETANYAHU criticizing mediation efforts

Thursday, January 25, 2024 – The Qatari government has reacted to leaked voice messages of the Israeli PM criticizing Qatar over its handling of ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas militants.
In leaked recordings from a meeting between Netanyahu and
the families of captives in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, he reportedly accused Qatar’s
mediation between Hamas and Israel of being “problematic.”
Netanyahu also claimed that Qatar funds Hamas — a claim that
the Gulf country has repeatedly dismissed.
“Qatar, from my point of
view, is no different in essence than the United Nations… and the Red Cross,
[Qatar] is even more problematic,” Netanyahu is heard telling the families in
the leaked recording.
He added that he was willing to speak to anyone who would
help return the captives.
“I have no illusions about
them. They have leverage [over Hamas]… Because [Qatar] funds them,” Netanyahu
added.
In the recording also, Netanyahu reportedly criticised the
U.S. for its decision to extend its military presence at the Al Udeid Air Base,
the largest in the region, in Qatar for 10 more years.
Netanyahu can be heard saying in the leaked recording that
he got “very angry recently with the Americans” over their decision. He added
that using the deal as leverage “would apply pressure” on Qatar.
“Instead of concerning
himself with Qatar’s strategic relations with the United States, we hope
Netanyahu decides to operate in good faith and concentrate on the release of
the hostages,” Al Ansari said.
The remarks came despite Qatar’s pivotal mediation efforts
to release Israeli and foreign captives from Hamas in Gaza since their capture
during the surprise attack of October 7, 2023 — which Israel has long used to
justify its genocidal war.
If the reports are accurate “the Israeli PM would only be
obstructing and undermining the mediation process, for reasons that appear to
serve his political career.”Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed Al
Ansari, said on X.
“We are appalled by the
alleged remarks attributed to the Israeli Prime Minister in various media
reports about Qatar’s mediation role. These remarks, if validated, are
irresponsible and destructive to the efforts to save innocent lives, but are
not surprising,”
Al Ansari underscored Qatar’s successful mediation last year
alongside Egypt, which resulted in a temporary truce that lasted between
November 24 and December 1.
While the talks have since appeared to stall under the
non-stop Israeli attacks and ground invasion of Gaza, where Israel has killed
more than 25,000 Palestinians, Al Ansari noted that “Qatar has been engaged in
regular dialogue with the negotiating parties including Israeli institutions.”
“If the reported remarks are
found to be true, the Israeli PM would only be obstructing and undermining the
mediation process, for reasons that appear to serve his political career
instead of prioritising saving innocent lives, including Israeli hostages,” Al
Ansari added.
Hamas opened its political office in Qatar in 2012 following
the United States' request to establish a channel of communication, a move that
has since allowed Doha to successfully mediate between the conflicting parties
on several occasions to achieve crucially needed ceasefires.
Qatar — a major non-NATO U.S. ally and France also managed
to broker a deal on January 12 to allow the delivery of aid and medicines to
the remaining captives and civilians in Gaza.
